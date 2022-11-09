Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

