Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 36,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,542. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.