Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Avalara worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara Stock Performance

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock remained flat at $93.48 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

