Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,266 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.57. 15,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,076. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

