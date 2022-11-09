Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,266 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.57. 15,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,076. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.92.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.