Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 166,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Prologis by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

