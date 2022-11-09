Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 98,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299,854. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

