Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 8.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. 6,012,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

