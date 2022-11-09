Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after buying an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. 5,697,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

