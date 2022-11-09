Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 165,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

