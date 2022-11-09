Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
Otsuka Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.
Otsuka Company Profile
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKF)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.