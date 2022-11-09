Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.00) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.