PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $533.06 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $533.06 million and $120.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00023375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,497,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,773,423 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

