PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 6.9%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.23. 14,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 296,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PAR Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.