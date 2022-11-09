Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded down $10.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.23. 1,037,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.50. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

