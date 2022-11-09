Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 191,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,409,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

