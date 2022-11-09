Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $31.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,631 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 10.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

