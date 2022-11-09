Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $509,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.