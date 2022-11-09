Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 111,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,805. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

