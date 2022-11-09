Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,173. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

