Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.4% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

