Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

