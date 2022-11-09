Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 3.8%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$5.05. 65,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 88,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$239.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Further Reading

