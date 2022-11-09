PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

PCM stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

