PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

