Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Lowered by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,012 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $39,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,098. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

