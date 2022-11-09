Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

