Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,484,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,887. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

