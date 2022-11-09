Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,139. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

