Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $32.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,613 shares of company stock valued at $111,277. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

