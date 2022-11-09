Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.12

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 16310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

