Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 1,008,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,065. The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

