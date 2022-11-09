Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.