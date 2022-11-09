Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Permian Resources stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 9,648,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 4.63. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
