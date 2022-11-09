Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.87. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$33.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

