Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

ICE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. 58,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

