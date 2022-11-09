Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $658,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

