Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 78,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

AMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

