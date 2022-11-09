Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.29. The stock had a trading volume of 69,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.52.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

