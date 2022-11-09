Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $346.72. 138,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

