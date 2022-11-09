Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 63,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

