Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

