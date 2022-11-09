Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,753,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

