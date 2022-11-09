Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

NYSE:CI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $329.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.92.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.