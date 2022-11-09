Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 409,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

