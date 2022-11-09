Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,564. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

