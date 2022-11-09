Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

