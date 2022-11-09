PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$8.75. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 106,134 shares traded.

PHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.13.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$181,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$974,386.47. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$181,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$974,386.47. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at C$33,897,432.33. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

