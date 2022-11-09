PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 25,000 shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

