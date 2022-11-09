PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.80. 32,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 105,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,146. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 239,863 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

