PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

